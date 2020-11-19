Wrigley Field designated as National Historic Landmark

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JULY 03: In an aerial view from a drone, Wrigley Field is seen prior to summer workouts on July 03, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

CHICAGO — Wrigley Field has been designated as a National Historic Landmark, the Chicago Cubs announced Thursday.

In a tweet, the team said “Wrigley Field has been designated as a National Historic Landmark, affirming its significance to the city of Chicago, professional sports and American history and culture. A Hall of Fame recognition that will preserve the Friendly Confines for generations of fans to come.”

Cubs’ ownership applied for the federal status seven years ago, according to the Chicago Tribune.

