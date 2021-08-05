Wisdom, young relievers help the Cubs snap a two-game losing skid

DENVER – It’s all about the future for the Cubs after the trade deadline dismantled their core last week, meaning there could be some long days in the near future.

How long that will last is to be seen, but healthy to say there could be more moments of struggle than success as a new era for the club begins.

But on Wednesday night a few players that could factor into the Cubs’ future plans showed what they could do to get the team out of a brief losing streak.

Patrick Wisdom, who has been contributing the entire season, delivered the key hit for the Cubs that gave them all the runs they’d need in a 3-2 win over the Rockies at Coors Field on Thursday.

After that, three relievers held Colorado scoreless as the Cubs snapped a two-game losing streak in picking up just their second win since the trade deadline.

Trailing 2-0, Wisdom put the Cubs ahead with one swing in the fifth inning, as his deeps double to left nearly went out of the park with the bases loaded. It was good enough to clear the bases for three runs to give the Cubs the lead.

Alec Mills kept the Rockies scoreless the next two frames before the bullpen took over. Adam Morgan pitched a perfect seventh and was followed by the recently acquired Codi Heuer, who allowed just one hit in a scoreless eighth.

Rookie Manuel Rodriguez then got a milestone in the ninth, allowing just one hit while striking out a batter to pick up his first career save.