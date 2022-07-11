CHICAGO – While it’s a major accomplishment, it’s certainly nothing new for the Cubs’ catcher.

Willson Contreras was named a starter for the MLB All-Star Game on Friday evening, which is the third time he’s been bestowed the honor. He was also named the catcher for the National League in 2018 and 2019 as he’s emerged as one of the best at his position in the league.

But 2022’s All-Star Game on July 19th at Dodger Stadium will have a much different and historic feel for Contreras thanks to what transpired on Sunday.

Due to an injury for Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper, Braves catcher William Contreras, Willson’s brother, was elevated into the starting lineup for the National League for the “Midsummer Classic.” He’ll be the designated hitter with Willson serving as the catcher in a situation that’s not unheard of, but it’s still a historic moment when it happens.

The Contreras brothers will be the first brothers to be in the same All-Star Game since 2003, when Bret Boone (Mariners) and Aaron Boone (Reds) made the contest that was played at then US Cellular Field in Chicago.

What makes this situation in 2022 unique with Williams and Willson Contreras is the fact they’ll start on the same team – which is the first time that’s happened since the 1992 All-Star Game in San Diego. That’s when Sandy Alomar Jr. (Cleveland) and Roberto Alomar (Blue Jays) were in the American League lineup together.

The Alomars are also the last brothers to play on the same All-Star team, with both suiting up for the AL during the game at Coors Field.

Willson is hitting .266/.384/.483 with 17 doubles, 13 homers, and 35 RBI in 73 games in his seventh season with the Cubs. William is hitting .273/.358/.566 with nine doubles, 11 homers, and 22 RBI in 43 games in his third season with the Braves.