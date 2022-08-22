CHICAGO – Perhaps the pair will always be tied together in some ways thanks to the 2022 Major League Baseball trade deadline.

That’s when Willson Contreras and Ian Happ each remained with the Cubs instead of being traded, which many assumed they would with the team well out of playoff contention. But without a deal for each, the All-Star players are still in Chicago for the rest of the 2022 season.

As they continue on with the season, the pair continue to set their own career marks with the Cubs, doing so with the longball this weekend.

(Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

On Saturday, Contreras not only won the game for the Cubs on a walk-off single in the bottom of the 11th inning, but he also hit his 20th homer of the season in the fifth inning, which made some franchise history.

The catcher became the first in Cubs’ history to primarily play that position to have four 20-homer campaigns with the team. He did so in 2017 (21), 2019 (24), 2021 (21), and 20 so far in 2022. Since the trade deadline on August 2nd, Contreras has showed his power with six home runs along with 14 RBI with still over a week to go in the month.

(Photo by Chase Agnello-Dean/Getty Images)

On Sunday, Happ also did something for the first time in the history of the Cubs when he hit a solo shot in the first inning at Wrigley Field.

That was his 100th homer of his career, becoming the first switch-hitter to do so as a member of the team. He also became the 26th player to hit 100 home runs while wearing a Cubs jersey as he continues a memorable 2022.

He’s just one home run away from tying his career-high of 25 that was set during the 2021 season while his .279 batting average would be the highest in seven seasons if it holds till the end of the season.

The Cubs host the Cardinals in a rare five-game series this week from Sunday through Thursday with a doubleheader scheduled for Tuesday at Wrigley Field.