ST. LOUIS – As the Cubs remain towards the bottom of the standings, it’s very possible the biggest conversation around the team will remain their catcher.

That’s because there are a few storylines surrounding Willson Contreras as the first half of the 2022 season comes to a close and the second begins.

The most recent MLB All-Star Voting numbers are out with two local hopefuls:

– Cubs' Willson Contreras maintains a big lead at catcher in the NL

– White Sox Tim Anderson in second in shortstop voting.

Phase 1 of voting ends at 1 PM CT on Thursday.

.@WGNNews pic.twitter.com/tvqcscUrcT — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) June 27, 2022

For one, Contreras remains in line to make the start for a third time in his career as he continues to hold a healthy lead in the latest voting numbers that were released on Monday. The first phase of the voting will end at 1 PM central time on Thursday.

The other topic, perhaps more pressing, is the fact that the Cubs could choose to trade the catcher at the MLB trade deadline on August 2nd. Contreras is entering the final year of his contract with the team and will be an unrestricted free agent in 2023, and based on what the Cubs’ have done with the 2016 championship core, it’s certainly a possibility.

Those are questions that will be answered in time, but at the moment, Contreras continues to be the Cubs’ most consistent producers in 2022. That was proven true once again on Sunday when he helped the team to a series win in St. Louis.

The catcher had a single to tie the game in the fourth inning and then brought home the winning run with another in the tenth to give the Cubs a 6-5 victory over the Cardinals. Those hits by Contreras capped off a game in which the visitors trailed 5-0 but got it all back with a five-run fourth.

A win on Friday gives the Cubs a 2-1 series win at Busch Stadium as they return home for a six-game homestand starting on Tuesday with the Reds.

Meanwhile, Contreras had a hit in each of the three games against the Cardinals, including three on Sunday, to push his slash line to .268/.383/.494 with 12 homers and 31 RBI.