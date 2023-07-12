SEATTLE — For the first time in 11 years, the National League has won the Midsummer Classic, and a Cubs’ player had something to do with it.

Yet that probably wasn’t the only thing that made Tuesday night something quite special for Justin Steele. The pitcher had a number of reasons to celebrate over the course of 24 hours in Seattle.

(Justin Steele with family at MLB All-Star Game Red Carpet)

The first reason had nothing to due with baseball but rather the placement of the game on July 11.

That’s because the pitcher was getting ready for his first MLB All-Star Game on his 28th birthday. Steele earned the right with an outstanding first half where he went 9-2 with a 2.56 ERA in his third season at the major league level with the Cubs.

But he wasn’t the only one to get birthday wishes on this day, because his son, Beau, was also celebrating his first birthday as well.

All of this on a day for a pitcher who was a fifth round draft pick for the Cubs, spent seven years in the minor leagues, and had his road to the majors interrupted by Tommy John surgery.

“I’m just extremely grateful,” said Steele. “It’s been a long time, I was in the minors for seven years. For me, it’s just really cool and really important to spend this time with my family and my friends. My son, my significant other.

“It’s really special.”

(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Of course, there was the game itself, with Steele ending up being the only representative for the Cubs after Marcus Stroman (Rest) and Dansby Swanson (IL) pulled out of the contest.

A candidate to start the contest, the left-handed starter would enter the game at T-Mobile Park out of the bullpen in the fifth inning. Steele was effective as he needed just ten pitches to record the three outs, surrendering one hit while striking out Jonah Heim to end the scoreless frame.

“First time in a long time I’ve come out of the bullpen, to have that adrenaline and those kinda goosebumps running out on the mound. It was kinda cool to have that again,” said Steele. “I’ll never forget it.”

For more than a few reasons.