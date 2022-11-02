CHICAGO – Whenever the beginning of November arrives, Cubs fans are always going to remember the time with a smile.

That’s because it marks another anniversary of the greatest moment in the history of the franchise.

Six years ago today, the @Cubs beat the Cleveland Indians 8-7 in Game Seven of the 2016 World Series at Progressive Field in Ohio. The team's first World Series win in 108 years. pic.twitter.com/JKZzKo2EOQ — WGN TV News (@WGNNews) November 2, 2022

The Cubs won the World Series by defeating Cleveland 8-7 in a ten-inning, rain-delayed Game 7 thriller that officially last four hours and 28 minutes. It clinched the team’s first World Series championship since the 1908 season, ending 108 years of frustration for the franchise that included bad teams, “curses,” and opportunities missed along the way.

But what date do you celebrate the occasion? Because there are two possibilities thanks to the length of the contest.

Just curious, what day do you consider to be the Cubs' 2016 World Series championship anniversary? I've seen people claim the later date since the game ended after Midnight in Cleveland. @WGNNews — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) November 2, 2022

NOVEMBER 2ND

When Cubs pitcher Mike Montgomery got Cleveland’s Michael Martinez to ground out to Kris Byrant to give the visitors the victory, the time was 11:47 PM central time on November 2nd.

So in Chicago, the championship happened on November 2nd, 13 minutes before midnight. Plus the game started on that day, so many choose to celebrate the anniversary on the second, with the sixth anniversary on Wednesday.

November 3rd

There are others that argue that November 3rd is actually the anniversary of the 2016 championship.

That’s because the game ended after Midnight in Cleveland, so the final out actually occurred on November 3rd at Progressive Field at 12:47 AM.

Both Days

Some Cubs fans chose not to pick a date, and instead decided to celebrate both November 2nd and November 3rd to enjoy one of the greatest moments in the history of Chicago sports.