What will the future hold for Cubs pitcher Jon Lester?

CHICAGO – When it comes to the 2020 Major League Baseball season, everthing is a guess.

When will spring training start again? When will the season begin? Where will it be played and will anyone be allowed to see it in person?

All are questions without answers during the COVID-19 pandemic and that includes Cubs pitcher Jon Lester, who spoke with WEEI Radio in Boston on Tuesday.

“It’s going to be weird,” said Lester to WEEI’s Rob Bradford when asked about the season. “The big thing is that not only do we need to play for personal reasons but we need to play for the greater good of the United States.”

Lester also was asked on the show about entering his last guaranteed year of his contract with the Cubs in 2020. Having spent most of his career in Boston, would Lester consider a return?

“I will either be here or be a free agent. Obviously everything is open. I’m open-minded to anything. Absolutely it would be cool to go back and finish my career where it all started,” said Lester to Bradford. “But, I’ve got a little time before I really have to sit down and weigh that decision, even if it’s something where they want me back.”

Whenever the season starts, it will be the sixth in a Cubs uniform after signing with the team in December of 2014. Twice an All-Star and a Cy Young finalist in 2016, Lester has a 74-41 record with a 3.54 ERA, helping the team to four playoff appearances and a World Series title.