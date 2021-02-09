What are the PECOTA projections for the Cubs & White Sox in 2021?

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 27: Javier Baez #9 of the Chicago Cubs bats against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on September 27, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – One of the most anticipated projections before a baseball season comes from Baseball Prospectus.

Their PECOTA (Player Empirical Comparison and Optimization Test Algorithm) rankings always generate conversation from fans ahead of the start of spring training. On Tuesday, their full preseason team projections were released, and it could be a bit of a surprise for Chicago baseball fans.

PECOTA team projections are now available! @Cran_Boy has a breakdown of why the projection system hates your team, specifically. Read here:https://t.co/5GD1BJlloO pic.twitter.com/HuhbkfLMFt — Baseball Prospectus (@baseballpro) February 9, 2021

In these full projections, which you can see on the Baseball Prospectus website by clicking here, the Cubs are projected to have more wins than the White Sox with 85. That would be good enough for second in the National League Central division, with the Brewers projected to 89 wins.

This would be a surprise since the team had some major changes this offseason, including the trading of Cy Young finalist Yu Darvish along with backup catcher Victor Caratini while also saying goodbye to Kyle Schwarber and Jon Lester. The team is also flirting with the idea of trading stars like Kris Bryant and Willson Contreras as they approach the end of their contracts.

Meanwhile, the White Sox are projected to get 83 victories on the season, which may seem low considering the team’s strong group of young talent along with offseason additions.

The PECOTA projections take into account a number of factors which you can find out more information about by clicking here.