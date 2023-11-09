Ryan Herrera of CHGO joins “9 Good Minutes” from the MLB general managers meetings in Arizona to discuss the Cubs’ offseason on WGN News Now.

CHICAGO — The talk of Scottsdale this week was with the Cubs, and they’ve yet to sign a free agent.

That was due to their shocking move with their managerial position, and if the chatter at the Major League Baseball General Manager meetings holds any weight, Jed Hoyer and Carter Hawkins are far from done.

Cubs fans along with the rest of baseball were caught off guard on Monday when the team fired manager David Ross and replaced him with Brewers skipper Craig Counsell, easily the most coveted at that position this offseason.

It signals the franchise’s unwillingness to accept the finish of 2023 that cost them a playoff spot while indicating their desire to be among the league’s elite again. Perhaps the team will assert that further in free agency, where the team is reportedly in on a number of high-level free agents.

Could that include a major run at Shohei Ohtani? Only time will tell.

Of course, they’ll still be considering returning Silver Slugger winner Cody Bellinger along with All-Star starter Marcus Stroman, each of whom is testing the free agent waters this winter.

Ryan Herrera of CHGO is followed these storylines as he covers the general manager meetings in Arizona, and he joined “9 Good Minutes” on WGN News Now to talk about the Cubs’ move for Counsell along with other moves they may make before the 2024 season.

