Van Halen’s ‘Jump’ has a special meaning for the Cubs and their WGN-TV broadcasts

CHICAGO – On Tuesday, the world mourned the loss of a rock legend who helped create music that has spanned generations.

Eddie Van Halen dead at 65 https://t.co/T4kC6D771R — WGN TV News (@WGNNews) October 6, 2020

Eddie Van Halen died at the age of 65 after a battle with cancer and tributes from around the world have come in for the legendary guitarist. His work with Van Halen has made him one of the greats in the history of rock music and as the band’s songs continue to be played nearly 50 years after the band’s founding.

For those fans of Cubs’ baseball in Chicago, there is one song in particular that brings back memories of the team from the 1980s and 1990s.

For one, Van Halen’s “Jump” was used here on WGN-TV as the open and close for Cubs’ baseball games broadcast on the superstation. The song would be played under the credits as the sponsors for the broadcast were presented.

Many associate the song with broadcast since if was “Jump” that was used during the iconic 1984 season, when the Cubs won their first National League East division title. The 96-win season ended a 39-year playoff drought for the franchise that dated back to the 1945 World Series.

Fans who attended games at Wrigley Field will remember the song “Jump” when it was used to introduce the Cubs as they took the field for games. It was played a number of years during the 1980s and 1990s, and former pitcher Rick Sutcliffe remembered that when paying tribute to Eddie Van Halen on Twitter Tuesday afternoon.

1984 My 1st game as a @Cubs after being traded. I’m in the dugout as we take the field to Van Halen’s song “JUMP” I thought this is so Cool!! And it still is!! — Rick Sutcliffe (@Sut_ESPN) October 6, 2020