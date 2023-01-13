CHICAGO – As they start off their first in-person fan convention in three years, the Cubs kicked it off by giving two former players a prestigious franchise honor.

On Friday evening, the team announced that first baseman Mark Grace and shortstop Shawon Dunston have been elected to the Cubs Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2023.

Both players were in attendance for the opening ceremonies for the Cubs Convention, which is taking place for the first time since 2020 at the Sheraton Grand Hotel in downtown Chicago. They’ll have an official induction ceremony at Wrigley Field during the team’s 2023 season, but the date has yet to be announced.

Dunston was drafted by the Cubs with the first overall pick of the 1982 MLB Draft and made his debut for the club in 1985, becoming one of the more popular members of the team. The shortstop was named an All-Star in 1988 and 1990 while also helping the Cubs to the 1989 National League Eastern Division championship.

Leaving for the Giants as a free agent in 1996, Dunston came back briefly for the 1997 season before being traded to the Pirates. During parts of 12 seasons with the Cubs, Dunston hit .267 with 226 doubles, 107 homers, and 489 RBI with 175 stolen bases.

Drafted by the Cubs in 1985, Grace joined Dunston in the Cubs infield in 1988, playing 13 seasons with the franchise. A three-time All-Star (1993, 1995, 1997) and four-time NL Gold Glove winner (1992, 1993, 1995, 1996), the first baseman led all of Major League Baseball in hits in the 1990s.

Grace helped the Cubs to a pair of playoff appearances in 1989 (East Division title) and 1998 (NL Wild Card). In the 1989 National League Championship Series against the Giants, he played the best of any player on the team, hitting .647 with three doubles, a triple, a homer, and eight RBI.

The Cubs created their new team Hall of Fame in 2021 and inducted 56 members that first year. In 2022, Baseball Hall of Famer Buck O’Neil, Ford C. Frick Award-winning broadcaster Pat Hughes, and Jose Cardenal were also inducted.

You can see the Cubs Hall of Fame underneath the right field bleachers at Wrigley Field.