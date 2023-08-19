CHICAGO — There was hope he could be a solid option for the Cubs at catcher for the next two seasons when the team signed him this offseason.

But in the end, Tucker Barnhart’s stay at the major league level for the team didn’t even last a season.

The Cubs have officially DFA’d catcher Tucket Barnhart.

He was hitting just .202 this season in 44 games, playing in just four contests this month.

Infielder Miles Mastrobuoni has been called up from Iowa.

The veteran catcher was designated for assignment on Saturday morning ahead of the team’s second game with the Royals in a three-game set at Wrigley Field. Infielder Miles Mastrobuoni was called up from Triple-A Iowa to take his place on the roster.

This comes after Barnhart signed a two-year, $6.5 million contract before this season, but he’s run with the team ends short of a full season.

He played in just 44 games and only took part in four games in August with just two starts, the last coming on Wednesday against the White Sox. Barnhart hit .202 with three doubles, a homer, and 9 RBI in that time.

Yan Gomes has remained the Cubs’ top catcher this season with Miguel Amaya seeing more playing time after making his debut in May.