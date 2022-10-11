CHICAGO – After the Cubs completed a second-straight season without a playoff appearance as they continue to restructure their team, the chairman franchise penned a letter to fans on Tuesday.

In it, he indicated that the club will be ready to make moves as the offseason begins.

Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts has just sent this letter to fans after the 2022 season has come to a close. In it, he says the team "will be active in free agency and have the necessary resources available to substantially supplement our current roster." @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/XXZo0WkO43 — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) October 11, 2022

In the letter, Ricketts said the club would be active in free agency as he cited “positive momentum” in the organization over the past year.

“Jed Hoyer and his team are building an expansive core of young high-ceiling players while making investments in infrastructure and technology to help them reach their maximum potential,” said Ricketts in the letter that was emailed to fans early Tuesday afternoon. “We will be active in free agency and have the necessary resources available to substantially supplement our current roster.

“As Jed has demonstrated, we will be driven by intelligent decision-making as we build a roster that can win games in the postseason – year in and year out.”

Whether that happens, of course, is still to be determined as the team has endured back-to-back losing seasons for the first time in eight years.

Ricketts did laud the team for their second half turnaround in 2022 as they shook off a 35-57 first half with a 39-31 to finish the season. He was also quick to point out the success of the team’s farm system, which became a priority after the Cubs’ previous core was dismantled during the 2021 season.

Ricketts cited FanGraphs ranking of the Cubs’ minor league system fifth along with the fact that four affiliates made the postseason, including the club’s High-A affiliate South Bend’s Midwest League championship.

“To win the World Series again we need to build a team that can consistently make the playoffs. That means having a strong farm system,” said Ricketts.