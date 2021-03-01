The star of the early part of Cubs’ spring training? Anthony Rizzo’s dog Kevin

Anthony Rizzo works out as his dog Kevin watches at spring training in Mesa, Arizona. (Courtesy: Twitter/Chicago Cubs)

MESA, Ariz. – After a winter that featured some changes to the roster and a lot of questions about where the team is headed, the start of spring training games has finally arrived for the Cubs.

#Cubs baseball is back!



Here's the lineup for our Spring Training debut. pic.twitter.com/Xbn7ABP6sp — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) March 1, 2021

The Cubs hit the field to face the Padres in Peoria on Monday afternoon, beginning their stretch of Cactus League games in preparation for the 2021 MLB season.

Leading off the preseason for the Cubs is a familiar face with a familiar circumstance in 2021 with the club, as Anthony Rizzo prepares to play in the final year of his contract.

To find some inspiration for the critical season, the first baseman is looking to a newer member of his family for some help.

Bring your dog to work day. 🐶 pic.twitter.com/MlO68N0IR6 — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) February 28, 2021

Kevin, Rizzo’s dachshund, joined him for some sprints on Sunday afternoon ahead of the spring training opener. Since he got the dog, Kevin has made frequent appearances on the first baseman’s social media accounts.

Beyond just working out with Rizzo, Kevin will also be on the field with him in spirit at times this season.

Introducing the Kevin 1s. pic.twitter.com/eRJb28UWxy — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) February 26, 2021

The Cubs unveiled these cleats in tribute to the dog, which feature pictures of a dachshund on the outside and even inside, where the word “Kevin” written on the heel.