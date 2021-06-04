The Cubs will have 100 percent capacity at Wrigley Field starting on June 11th

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – MAY 18: A section of the center field bleachers is filled with fans who proved they had been vaccinated for Covid-!9 and who did not have be socially distanced as they watched the Chicago Cubs take on the Washington Nationals at Wrigley Field on May 18, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. The Cubs defeated the Nationals 6-3. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – When Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced on Thursday that the City of Chicago would join the State of Illinois in moving to Phase 5 of the COVID-19 reopening plan.

Many assumed that many of the city’s sports teams would then offer full capacity for their games on that date and beyond in 2021. The Cubs became the first to officially open up everyone of their seats to fans.

The Cubs announced that they’ll open up to 100 percent capacity at Wrigley Field starting with their series opener against the Cardinals on Friday, June 11th. Tickets that remain in the stadium from that game along with others for the rest of the season will be put on sale starting on Saturday at 2 PM.

With the city now in Phase 5, there will be no more physical distancing necessary at the ballpark and pod seating has been eliminated with full capacity. The team will still have touchless ticketing along with bag restrictions that were put in place at the start of their season.

Unfortunately for fans, the approval comes during a stretch when the Cubs play 11 of their next 14 games on the road. They’ll face the Cardinals after a seven-game west coast road trip against the Giants and Padres, but immediately are back on the road to face the Mets in a four-game series.

After that, the Cubs return home for five-straight games starting against the Marlins on June 18th (3 games) and a two-game interleague series with the Indians.