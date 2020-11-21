The Cubs say goodbye to Theo Epstein on Friday

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – OCTOBER 07: Chicago Cubs general manager Theo Epstein stands on the field during batting practice before the game between the Chicago Cubs and the San Francisco Giants at Wrigley Field on October 7, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – All of the attention and hoopla over the surprising announcement came on Tuesday, so for many, that’s when his era ended with the franchise.

But as stated in the initial news release by the Cubs, Theo Epstein was still on duty officially for the team until this Friday, when he would depart the organization after three years.

On the famed marquee outside of Wrigley Field, the Cubs put “Thank You, Theo” on the scoreboard in salute to his time as president of baseball operations.

Indeed his list of accomplishments with the club are lengthy since he arrived with the team on October 25, 2011. The team made the playoffs five times in the last six seasons after a lengthy three-year rebuild. The team qualified for the National League Championship Series three times and won their World Series title in 108 years in 2016.

In that time, the Cubs set a new standard for the franchise moving forward, shedding the “Lovable Losers” moniker forever.

Along with the marquee tribute, the Cubs also produced this two-minute tribute video to Epstein for their social media platforms.