Taylor McGregor talks Cubs ahead of Opening Day on GN Sports

CHICAGO – It might not be completely normal, but it’s much closer to it now than it was the last time she was at Wrigley Field.

Taylor McGregor made her debut with Marquee Sports Network as a field reporter during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season where access was extremely limited due to COVID-19.

Things should open up a bit when the Cubs return home April 1st to take on the Pirates on Opening Day as around 10,000 fans will be in the ballpark. The hope is that things will get back closer to normal as the summer goes along, but can the Cubs’ find their spark from a few years ago?

