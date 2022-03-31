MESA, AZ – It wasn’t exactly a lengthy wait, but some Cubs fans were hoping to see something special from their biggest position play acquisition of the offseason.

In his first three games and first at-batin his fourth game in spring training, Seiya Suzuki has been held without a hit after stepping into the lineup for the first time.

But his ninth at-bat in Cactus League play would be the one in which he’d finally breakthrough, and he did so in dramatic fashion.

In the fourth inning against the Mariners at Sloan Park on Wednesday, Suzuki crushed Marco Gonzales’ pitch deep to center field and out for a two-run homer. The first hit of the spring for the outfielder was the highlight of the Cubs’ 8-5 win over Seattle as they continue Cactus League play.

Before that, Suzuki had struck out five times, including his first inning at-bat on Wednesday, while also drawing a walk and getting hit by a pitch. He’s scored two runs in his first four games.

As the team rebuilds its roster after tearing it down at the trade deadline in July of 2021, Suzuki figures to be a face of a new era of the franchise. He signed a five-year, $85 million contract with the team after an aggressive recruiting campaign that helped the Cubs beat out a few teams for Suzuki after the lockout ended.

The 27-year old outfielder had a strong career with Hiroshima Toyo Carp of the Nippon Professional Baseball Central League. Joining that team in 2013, he won five Gold Glove Awards, been named to the league’s “Best Nine” team six times along with five All-Star appearances