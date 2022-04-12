PITTSBURGH — Seiya Suzuki powered the Cubs to their third win on the year Tuesday afternoon in Pittsburgh with two homers, beating the Pirates 2-1.

The 27-year-old rookie, who now has three home runs in just four games, got the scoring started in the fifth by taking former Cubs pitcher Jose Quintana “oppo” to right center.

In the top of the 7th, Suzuki turned on a 93 mph inside fastball that just made it over the left field wall.

The former Japanese All-Star has hit safely in every game and has homered in two straight games. In Sunday’s losing effort against the Brewers, Suzuki crushed a 412-foot bomb in the first inning to make it 3-0.

According to STATS, Suzuki is the only MLB player with at least 8 RBIs and at least 4 walks in the first four games of his career since the RBI became an official statistic in 1920.

Cubs pitching continued to be strong Tuesday, surrendering one run or fewer for the second time in just four games.

2021 World Series winner Drew Smyly made his Cubs debut with a 5-inning effort with one strikeout and no walks.

Starting pitchers for the Cubs have only allowed two earned runs so far in the young campaign. The Cubs look to improve to 4-1 Wednesday at 11:35 a.m. with Kyle Hendricks making his second start.