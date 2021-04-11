Struggling starting pitching & offense lead to a lost weekend for the Cubs in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH, PA – APRIL 11: Bryan Reynolds #10 of the Pittsburgh Pirates singles to right field in the sixth inning during the game against the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park on April 11, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH – The score might have been a little different, but the way the game went down was just about the same.

The Cubs were able to get a lead on Saturday, watched their starting pitcher struggle, then failed to hit the rest of the way in an 8-2 loss. Such a scenario played out on Sunday afternoon in a very similar way, and that wasn’t a good thing for the Cubs.

Picked up a win & had a great day at the plate pic.twitter.com/bBB1GI50rk — Pirates (@Pirates) April 11, 2021

A 1-0 lead on a Javier Baez homer in the second inning didn’t even last till the next frame, when the Pirates got three quick runs off starter Trevor Williams. He’d allow five runs in 3 1/3 innings, including three to opposing pitcher JT Brubaker, and the Cubs offense never scored after the second.

The 7-1 loss followed a familiar yet unwanted pattern for the Cubs this weekend against the Pirates as the team fell under .500 for the first time this season.

Offense remains the sticking point early in the season, just as it was late in the 2020 season. They managed just five hits on the afternoon and were 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position.

“We just weren’t able to capitalize on some opportunities with runners in scoring position; the first time we haven’t done really good job, first series so far, that we haven’t done a really good job of that, in my opinion,” said Ross. “Some free runs that felt like they were out there at times that we didn’t quite take advantage of.

“That’s baseball, they made some pitches when they had to.”

Unfortunately for the Cubs, Williams wasn’t able to do that to the level that was needed. Dustin Fowler’s RBI double and Brubaker’s two-run single gave the Pirates the lead for good. The pitcher got another RBI in the third on a ground out then Colin Moran singled in the fourth to bring Williams’ day to an end.

Those runs were plenty to give the Pirates another win over the Cubs that followed an unplesant script for the visitors.