Six Cubs ‘Tier 1’ staff, including David Ross, held out of morning workouts as they await COVID-19 test results

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JULY 03: Manager David Ross of the Chicago Cubs looks on during summer workouts at Wrigley Field on July 03, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – One of the key themes to Cubs’ summer camp so far at Wrigley Field has been the team’s diligence when it comes to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Team president Theo Epstein and manager David Ross have been on the record praising the team for doing their part, from social distancing to wearing masks. Pitcher Yu Darvish even said on Sunday that it was the team’s ability to take the virus seriously that made him decide to go forward with playing in 2020.

That could be a reason the team decided to be overly cautious when it came to a group of Tier 1 personnel on Monday.

The team announced that six members of that group, including manager David Ross, will not take part in Monday’s morning workout at Wrigley Field. This comes as the team awaits “further clarity” on COVID-19 tests later in the day.

“We’ve decided to do the prudent thing so myself and the five others will not attend this morning’s workout,” said Ross in a statement released by the Cubs. “Out of an abundance of caution, we think it makes sense for the six of us to wait for clarity. Situations like this have not been a worrisome indicator of a positive test result to date.”

So far the Cubs have not had anyone test positive for the virus since summer camp began. Pitching coach Tommy Hottovy revealed that he had COVID-19 during the season suspension but has recovered and is taking part in the camp.