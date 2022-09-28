CHICAGO – She’s been a guest at the ballpark before and had the chance to do so again as the Cubs finish up the home portion of their schedule this week at Wrigley Field.

Even though Sister Jean has reached 103 years old, she’s not just going to the Friendly Confines to sit and watch. Once again, she was back on the field to get things ceremonially started on Tuesday night.

Loyola’s beloved men’s basketball team chaplain had an underhand toss to Clark the Cub just a few feet in front of home plate ahead of the Cubs’ series opener against the Phillies at Wrigley Field. It bounced a few times before it got there, but eventually got into the glove of the team’s mascot with a round of applause coming from the crowd.

You can watch the video of the pitch by clicking here.

(Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Sister Jean has been a guest at the ballpark before, having been there back on September 18, 2019 in celebration of her 100th birthday earlier in the summer.

(Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Just like she did on Tuesday, the Loyola chaplain threw out the ceremonial first pitch before the Cubs’ home opener on April 10, 2018 against the Pirates. This came just days after Sister Jean gained international fame during the Ramblers’ surprise run to the NCAA Final Four.

She turned out to be good luck for the Cubs on Tuesday as the team pulled off a 2-1 victory over the Phillies to start their six-game homestand, which is the final one of their 2022 season at home.