CHICAGO – One of the positives of the first half of the Cubs’ 2022 season was the play of their biggest free agent signings of the offseason.

Of course, that happened in April and May since a sprained ring finger on his left hand has kept him out of the lineup the entire month of June. But Seiya Suzuki is taking steps to make his return sometime in early July, with a big one about to be taken on Thursday.

The team announced that the outfielder will begin his rehabilitation assignment with Triple-A Iowa on Thursday after having a workout at Wrigley Field on Wednesday. It’s the most encouraging news for Suzuki in a bit as he looks to continue his rookie season in Major League Baseball.

The outfielder doesn’t have a set return date as he looks to return for the first time since May 26th, when he took the field for the Cubs’ 20-5 loss to the Reds in Cincinnati. On May 30th, Suzuki was placed on the 10-day IL with the ring finger injury retroactive to May 27th.

Signed to a five-year, $85 million dollar deal before the season after a celebrated career in Nippon Professional Baseball, Suzuki had a fast start to his Cubs’ career in the month of April. He hit .279/.405/.529 with five doubles, four homers, and 14 RBI in 21 games, including a nine-game hitting streak to start his career, and was named the NL Rookie of the Month.

His production slipped in May as he hit just .211 with seven doubles and seven RBI, but he was getting a little more of his production back at the plate in his final six games. In that stretch, he had a hit in five contests with 3 RBI but hasn’t played since.