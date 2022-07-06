MILWAUKEE – For the entire month of June, the Cubs and their fans didn’t have a chance to watch their top free agent acquisition of the offseason take the field.

A sprained ring finger on Seiya Suzuki’s left hand kept him out of the lineup since May 26th, with the injury lingering longer than the team or the outfielder might have thought.

Finally, he got the chance to return to the lineup on Monday as he was activated off the injured list for the first time in over a month.

Safe to say that he’s made the most of his chances.

Suzuki is 4-for-9 in two games with two home runs and four RBI against the Brewers at American Family Field, returning to the form that he was showing in the first month of the season when he was the National League’s Rookie of the Month.

While his inside-the-park homer on Monday wasn’t enough for the Cubs to get a win over their NL Central rivals on Monday, his efforts spearheaded a victory on Tuesday.

A two-run homer in the fifth inning along with an RBI single in the sixth helped pace the visitors to an 8-2 triumph over Milwaukee as Suzuki has had a major impact on the club early in his return. The homer is the sixth of his season and marks the first time that he’s had back-to-back long balls in 2022.

Suzuki’s single in the sixth that brought home a run was the 25th of the season as the last two games have raised his slash line to .257/.349/..473 in 43 games this season.

After the two games, Suzuki isn’t in the starting lineup as the Cubs finish their series with the Brewers on Wednesday at 1:10 PM at American Family Field.