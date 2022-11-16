NEW YORK – If you are hoping to make a trip overseas to see the Cubs in 2023, now you know when you can get your seat to watch a very rare regular season series for the club.

On Monday, Major League Baseball announced the dates that tickets will go on sale for their games against the Cardinals on June 24 and 25 at London Stadium.

There are two times in which fans can lock up their spot in the venue to watch one or both contests against the National League Central division rivals.

Fans who have pre-registered for the event on the MLB website for the game can purchase tickets starting on Wednesday, November 30th at 4 a.m. central time. You can visit the website to pre-register by clicking here.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, December 2nd at 4 a.m. central time on the same website.

Per the MLB, tickets will start at £38 ($45 US dollars) for children and £54 ($62 US dollars) for adults.

This will be the Cubs’ first game outside of the continental United States or Canada since September 9-11, 2003 when they faced the Montreal Expos in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Originally the Cubs and the Cardinals were supposed to play June 13-14, 2020 at Olympic Stadium in London, but it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This will mark the second time that MLB has staged games in London, doing so in 2019 when the Red Sox faced the Yankees on June 29-30 of that year at London Stadium.