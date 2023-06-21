CHICAGO — One of the newest additions to the Friendly Confines has set its opening date while also giving fans a glimpse of what to expect when it does.

This week, DraftKings announced that their new sportsbook that’s located on the corner of Addison Street and Sheffield Avenue outside of Wrigley Field will open on Tuesday, June 27.

At first, this will be done for food and beverage services only at the facility, with gambling on the premises still pending approval from the Illinois Gaming Board.

Courtesy: DraftKings

At 17,000 square feet, the facility took 14 months to build, with the construction continuing through the entire 2022 Cubs’ season and the opening months of their 2023 campaign. The two-story sportsbook also includes a 2,000-square-foot video screen, touted as one of the largest in the Midwest, and can show up to 25 sporting events at a time.

DraftKings describes the menu at the sportsbook as “elevated bar food” that’s ballpark-inspired. A few of the promoted dishes include a House Smoked Pastrami Sandwich, Colossal Hot Dog, and Prime Rib Sandwich.

While it can change due to events at the ballpark, the sportsbook will be open Monday-Thursday from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., Friday-Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 a.m., and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

This is the latest major construction project at Wrigley Field which has gone under extensive renovations over the last decade. The majority of the work was finished between 2014 and 2020, with everything from the structure itself to the concourse getting reconstructed along with the addition of video boards.

In 2021, the Cubs celebrated the completion of their “1060 Project” which was meant to revitalize the century-old ballpark.