LONDON — This past weekend was as rare as it gets for the Cubs and their fans.

That’s because the team was playing games overseas for just the second time in their history and for just the third time outside the continental United States or Canada.

On Saturday & Sunday, the Cubs faced the Cardinals at London Stadium in the United Kingdom as part of Major League Baseball’s continued push to play games internationally. Fans of both teams made their way across the Atlantic Ocean to see the teams participate in a road trip like no other.

It was the first time since 2003 that the Cubs played outside the continental United States or Canada, when they faced the Expos for a three-game series in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Their last international trip before this weekend was to face the Mets in Tokyo, Japan in March 2000.

Here are a few highlights of the weekend in London.

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

A Happ-y Start

Ian Happ was a big part of the Cubs’ strong offensive start to the series on Saturday as he belted a pair of homers to lead a nine-run offensive effort in an eight-run win over St. Louis.

The outfielder homered in the second and third innings as the Cubs would build a 7-0 lead by the end of the fourth and never looked back.

Dansby Swanson also drove home a pair of runs on a two-run homer in the ninth inning to finish off the Cubs’ first international win since March 29, 2000 when the Cubs beat the Mets in Tokyo.

Man of Steele

One of the Cubs’ young promising starting pitchers got to show off his skills on a world stage during that win on Saturday – keeping him in the early running for a few MLB honors.

Justin Steele went six innings and allowed just one run on five hits, striking out eight batters compared to just one walk in another strong performance in 2023.

The pitcher is now 8-2 on the season with a 2.62 ERA, which gives him the chance to be named a National League All-Star for the first time in his career. At the same, Steele has also been in some of the early NL Cy Young Award chatter as well as he continues his third season at the MLB level.

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Stroman leaves start early on Sunday

He’s been one of the most consistent pitchers in all of Major League Baseball, but Marcus Stroman’s start in London ended a little early.

The pitcher went just 3 1/3 innings against the Cardinals before a blister on his right index finger forced him out of the game. It was his second-shortest start of the season, only longer than his May 14 outing against the Twins when he went just 2 2/3 innings in Minneapolis.

Stroman allowed eight hits and six runs, though only three were earned, with two strikeouts and a walk in 64 pitches in a 7-5 loss to St. Louis. The pitcher’s outing could have turned out differently had it not been for an error at first base by Trey Mancini, who dropped what would have been the third out in the second inning.

Instead of getting out of the frame scoreless, the Cardinals were able to put three runs on the board and would go on to earn the split of the series. This came after the Cubs jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning, aided by Mancini’s two-RBI double.

The blister is not thought to be serious and he may make his next scheduled start this week.

(Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

A strong fan showing

Fans from Chicago, St. Louis, and England had a strong showing for both games this weekend at London Stadium.

After 54,622 showed up for Saturday, 55,565 fans were in the venue for the finale of the two-game series between the Cubs and the Cardinals.

MLB will hold games in London once again in 2024 then go to Paris in 2025 before returning to the United Kingdom in 2026.