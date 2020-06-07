See the first trailer for the Sammy Sosa-Mark McGwire home run chase documentary

St. LOUIS, MO – APRIL 6: Sammy Sosa of the Chicago Cubs watches Mark McGwire against the St. Louis Cardinals take batting practice prior to the game at Busch Stadium on April 6, 2000 in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Sporting News via Getty Images via Getty Images)

CHICAGO – For a second time in 2020, fans in Chicago are getting hyped up for another documentary on a major sports story from the 1990s.

Now producers at ESPN are giving fans a look at what might be ahead for the Sammy Sosa-Mark McGwire piece set to debut later this month.

This weekend, the first promotional video for “Long Gone Summer” was relesed by the network’s marketing department. It features interviews with both Sosa and McGwire as they talk about their memorable chase of Roger Maris’ home run record in the summer of 1998.

It’s slated to premiere on Sunday, June 14th at 8 PM central time, and is the second ESPN documentary on Chicago sports in 2020. “The Last Dance” spotlighted the end of the Bulls 1990’s dynasty over ten episodes that ran on five consecutive Sundays in April and May.

“I was hungry to be somebody,” said Sosa in the preview, who went from a standout on the Cubs to MLB superstar during his homer competition with McGwire. “We shocked the world.”

The Cardinals’ slugger would end up besting Sosa in the competition 70-66, but the Cubs’ outfielder would end up winning the National League MVP award, leading his team to the playoffs as a Wild Card.

Yet the two players, who embraced each other’s accomplishments during the run, helped to pull baseball out of its rut that it endured following the 1994 season-ending player’s strike.

In later years, however, the shine was taken off the home run by the steroids scandal that rocked baseball. McGwire would admit that he used them in 2011, and while there have been reports that Sosa did the same, there has never been an admission.

Perhaps this latest Chicago sports documentary will shed more light on what happened that summer and after 22 years ago.