CHICAGO – For the final time in the 2022 season, Cubs fans will file into Wrigley Field to see the team play over the next three days.

The series with the Reds that starts at 1:20 PM on Friday ends the home schedule for the club as they complete a six-game homestand to reach 81 contests at the Friendly Confines for the regular season.

Naturally, the fans are a key focus of the team as they salute them for their attendance in 2022 when the club was never really in contention for a postseason spot. As part of their thanks to the fans, the club had a special social media tribute on Friday morning.

On their Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram accounts, the Cubs posted a video of a drone making its way around Wrigley Field to many different places around the ballpark. It started above the CTA Red Line, made its way through the popular Murphy’s Bleachers, then Gallagher Way and into the ballpark.

It would fly around the Friendly Confines, including the scoreboard and locker room, before it ended with the Cubs taking the field.

You can watch the entire video by clicking here.

The team has had a great start to their final homestand of the season as they swept to Phillies in three games. It dealt a blow to Philadelphia, since they’re still in a fight for the last Wild Card playoff spot in the National League.

Coming into the three-game series with the Reds, the Cubs have a 34-44 record at home this season, the second-straight campaign with a sub-.500 record at home. That was preceded by seven-straight seasons with an above .500 record at Wrigley Field from 2014-2020.