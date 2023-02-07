CHICAGO – One of the most anticipated announcements before a Cubs’ season concerns the giveaways and theme days for fans at Wrigley Field.
That moment came on Tuesday when the team released their promotional schedule for games played at the “Friendly Confines” in 2023.
The team released its full schedule of giveaways and theme nights for the upcoming season, including a few things that are new for those who attend the 81 Cubs’ home games.
Here are a few of the gate giveaways of note this season.
- Thursday, March 30 – Opening Day pin (First 10,000 fans)
- Saturday, April 1 – Picnic Blanket (First 10,000 fans)
- Monday, July 17 – Hawaiian Shirt (First 10,000 fans 21+)
- Sunday, August 6 – Replica “City Connect” Jersey (First 10,000 fans)
For the first time, the Cubs are having a bobblehead series that features the five people who have statues around Wrigley Field, which will be handed out to the first 10,000 fans entering the ballpark.
- Saturday, May 6: Fergie Jenkins
- Saturday, May 27: Billy Williams
- Wednesday, July 19: Ernie Banks
- Sunday, August 20: Ron Santo
- Saturday, September 9: Harry Caray
As they have for a number of seasons, the Cubs will have a variety of theme nights for fans starting in April and running through September.
- Tuesday, June 13: Pride Celebration
- Thursday, June 29: NASCAR Night
- Sunday, July 2: “Rookie of the Year” 30th Anniversary Day
- Tuesday, July 18: Marvel Super Hero Nigh
- Wednesday, August 2: Star Wars Night
- Monday, August 28: WWE Night
- Tuesday, August 29: HBCU Celebration
- Tuesday, September 19: Hispanic Heritage Celebration
- Sunday, September 24: Sesame Street Day
You can see the full list of Cubs 2023 season promotions by clicking here.