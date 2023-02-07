CHICAGO – One of the most anticipated announcements before a Cubs’ season concerns the giveaways and theme days for fans at Wrigley Field.

That moment came on Tuesday when the team released their promotional schedule for games played at the “Friendly Confines” in 2023.

The Cubs have released their first promotional schedule of the 2023 season. This includes bobbleheads featuring those in the franchise who have statues at Wrigley Field along with a few theme nights. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/PYDmdZuz9J — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) February 7, 2023

The team released its full schedule of giveaways and theme nights for the upcoming season, including a few things that are new for those who attend the 81 Cubs’ home games.

Here are a few of the gate giveaways of note this season.

Thursday, March 30 – Opening Day pin (First 10,000 fans)

– Opening Day pin (First 10,000 fans) Saturday, April 1 – Picnic Blanket (First 10,000 fans)

Picnic Blanket (First 10,000 fans) Monday, July 17 – Hawaiian Shirt (First 10,000 fans 21+)

Hawaiian Shirt (First 10,000 fans 21+) Sunday, August 6 – Replica “City Connect” Jersey (First 10,000 fans)

For the first time, the Cubs are having a bobblehead series that features the five people who have statues around Wrigley Field, which will be handed out to the first 10,000 fans entering the ballpark.

Saturday, May 6: Fergie Jenkins

Fergie Jenkins Saturday, May 27: Billy Williams

Billy Williams Wednesday, July 19: Ernie Banks

Ernie Banks Sunday, August 20: Ron Santo

Ron Santo Saturday, September 9: Harry Caray

As they have for a number of seasons, the Cubs will have a variety of theme nights for fans starting in April and running through September.

Tuesday, June 13: Pride Celebration

Pride Celebration Thursday, June 29: NASCAR Night

NASCAR Night Sunday, July 2: “Rookie of the Year” 30th Anniversary Day

“Rookie of the Year” 30th Anniversary Day Tuesday, July 18: Marvel Super Hero Nigh

Marvel Super Hero Nigh Wednesday, August 2: Star Wars Night

Star Wars Night Monday, August 28: WWE Night

WWE Night Tuesday, August 29: HBCU Celebration

HBCU Celebration Tuesday, September 19: Hispanic Heritage Celebration

Hispanic Heritage Celebration Sunday, September 24: Sesame Street Day

You can see the full list of Cubs 2023 season promotions by clicking here.