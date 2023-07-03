CHICAGO — It appears the Bulls have made a decision on their injured point guard as the new NBA league year begins.

Per numerous reports, the first from Shams Charania of The Athletic & Stadium, the Bulls will apply for the designated player exception for Lonzo Ball.

This comes less than two weeks after executive vice president Arturas Karnisovas said that the guard will likely miss the entire 2023-2024 season after undergoing three left knee surgeries since January 2022.

What is the designated player exception?

It’s an option for NBA teams to replace a player on the roster if they’re going to miss the season. It allows them to add a player without it counting against the salary cap, but there are restrictions.

First, the league has its Fitness to Play panel review the player’s situation to see if the DPE can be granted.

Should this happen, the team can sign a free agent for one season at 50 percent of the salary of the player who was given the DPE. In the case of Ball, that would be about $10.2 million since he’s slated to make $20.4 million for 2023-2024 season.

At the same time, the team would have the option to trade or claim a player in the final year of his contract, as long as that player’s salary is at or under $10.2 million plus $100,000, per CBA rules.

Ball was acquired in a sign-and-trade with the Pelicans in the summer of 2021 and played in 35 games that first season before undergoing his first of three surgeries in January 2022. Since then, the guard has yet to even practice with the Bulls as pain in the knee has never gone away.