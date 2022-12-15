CHICAGO – For the first time in three years, fans of the Cubs will gather together in mid-January in downtown Chicago to get ready for the upcoming season.

This year, that will include team ownership facing team supporters during the second of the three-day event.

Here is the 2023 Cubs Convention schedule released by the team today. This includes a session with the Ricketts family scheduled for Saturday, January 14. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/eH7BBMKKqv — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) December 15, 2022

A session with the Ricketts family is one of the highlights of the Cubs’ 2023 convention schedule, which was announced on Thursday morning.

The event will be at the Sheraton Grand Hotel in downtown Chicago from Friday, January 13 through Sunday, January 15, and is the first in-person convention since January 2020. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, events in 2021 and 2022 were held virtually.

“The Ricketts Family Session” is scheduled for Saturday, January 14 on a day when the majority of the team-fan interactive events will take place. Other events that day include:

David Ross and coaches

“Baseball Operations Update” with Crane Kenney

“On The Mound” Cubs pitching staff

“The Road to Wrigley” featuring minor league prospects

Times for those events will be determined at a later date.

Opening ceremonies will take place on Friday with the event kicking off at 5 p.m. with a Red Carpet Special that will be broadcast on the Marquee Sports Network. This will also include an introduction to the event by team chairman Tom Ricketts, which has been the case in past years of the event.

There will be lives shows that will take place during the convention, including “Off the Mound With Ryan Dempster” on Friday and a live recording of Ian Happ’s “The Compound” podcast on Saturday.

The popular “Kids Only” press conference, where young fans ask players questions, will return on Saturday as well.

Sunday will feature a youth baseball clinic led by current and past Cubs players along with coaches.

For ticket information for the event, click here.