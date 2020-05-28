Watch Cubs’ Kris Bryant and his son watch Game 7 of 2016 World Series

LAS VEGAS – When baseball may return in 2020 remains a major question, as baseball owners and players continue negotiations over a proposed half-season of play.

While that goes on, some players are still trying to stay in shape at home while spending time with family.

This week, Kris Bryant managed to do the latter to show his new son a memorable moment in his career.

As ESPN was showing a replay of Game 7 of the 2016 World Series, one in which the Cubs won 8-7 to capture their first championship since 1908, the third baseman decided to have his new son Kyler check it out.

Jess Bryant posted two short Instagram videos on Tuesday of her husband holding their son close to the television as the game was replayed. He was born on April 7 and is the couple’s first child.

In arguably the best game in Cubs’ history, Bryant scored two runs and had the final put out in the 10th inning in the historic victory. For the first time, Kyler got the chance to see it, but it won’t likely be the last as he gets older.

