Schwindel, Duffy have their moments before the Cubs get walked-off by the Phillies

PHILADELPHIA, PA – SEPTEMBER 15: Matt Duffy #5 of the Chicago Cubs celebrates with teammate Frank Schwindel #18 after hitting a solo home run in the ninth inning to tie the score during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on September 15, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Phillies won 6-5. (Photo by Hunter Martin/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA – Two of the better stories for the Cubs in the 2021 season have been a pair of players who few expected much out of when the season began.

In fact, Frank Schwindel wasn’t even on the rosters until late July, yet he along with Matt Duffy have been two pleasant surprises in a year where playoff hopes disappeared around the Fourth of July.

On Wednesday, the pair weren’t able to get the Cubs a victory, but they did provide a few fun moments against the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park.

Schwindel, who has been on a tear since joining the Cubs after the trade deadline, smacked his 13th homer of the season in the fifth inning to get his team back into the game against a Philadelphia team chasing the playoffs. The first baseman is now hitting .400 in August with six homers and 17 RBI as he continues to be one of the surprise players in all of baseball.

Matt Duffy's turn for a game-tying homer! pic.twitter.com/ny7JAdXQ4S — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 16, 2021

Down by one in the ninth, Duffy had his turn to shine, as he tied the game with a first pitch homer to left field. It was the highlight of his three-hit night as he’s followed up an August where he hit .288 by now hitting .316 in the month of September with three homers and 17 RBI.

Unfortunately, the Cubs wouldn’t finish it, with Trevor Megill’s inside pitch in the ninth inning getting away from catcher Robinson Chirinos to bring in the winning run for the Phillies. The 6-5 loss drops the Cubs to 66-80 on the season as they get ready for the finale in Philadelphia on Thursday at 5:05 PM.

But like they have at times this year, Duffy and Schwindel gave fans a little something to cheer about their their surprise seasons come to a close.