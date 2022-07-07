CHICAGO – For yet another season, the biggest focus of the Cubs’ season is not on their performance on the field but rather their possible moves at the trade deadline.

Could Willson Contreras become the latest member of the team’s 2016 championship core to be traded away as his contract expires? Could the team decide to trade Ian Happ as he enjoys arguably his best season in the majors?

These are more questions that Jed Hoyer is going to have to answer as he begins to shape a new era of Chicago Cubs baseball, and it’s one that’s starting with very limited success on the field. At least the team has had a few younger players show some potential over the first three months of the season, including Christopher Morel, giving some hope for a turnaround sooner than later.

Sara Sanchez writes about the team for Bleed Cubbie Blue and took some time to discuss the Cubs on Thursday’s edition of WGN News Now Sports Talk. She talked about her thoughts on some possible moves at the trade deadline for the club along with some of those prospects that have stood out at the major league level.

Along with the players, Sara discussed her thoughts on the job that David Ross has done in his third season at the helm of the Cubs.

You can watch her entire discussion with Larry Hawley on this edition of WGN News Now Sports Talk by clicking on the video above.