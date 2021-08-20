Royals’ power at Wrigley Field ends the Cubs’ two-game winning streak

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 20: Salvador Perez #13 of the Kansas City Royals is congratulated by Carlos Santana #41 of the Kansas City Royals following his home run during the fourth inning of a game against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on August 20, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – For the first time in a little while, there seemed to be at least a glimmer of some optimism on the field for the Cubs at Wrigley Field.

After taking the last two games of their series against the Reds in Cincinnati, the hosts got two quick runs off Royals’ pitching in the first three innings to take a 2-0 lead. But hope is a bit of a dangerous thing for a team that’s doing what they can do to finish out the season after a major roster change at the beginning of the month.

By the sixth inning, Kansas City’s bats had completely flipped the score for good.

Between the fourth and the sixth inning, the Royals hit four solo homers then added another in the later innings to pace a 6-2 victory over the Cubs Friday at Wrigley Field. Gone is the team’s small bit of momentum from the end of the Reds’ series as they’ve now lost 11-straight games at home.

Their last victory at the “Friendly Confines” came on July 26th against Cincinnati.

After a Patrick Wisdom homer in the second and an Ian Happ RBI single in the first, the Cubs had the early 2-0 lead with Davis pitching well through that time. But in the fourth it started to unravel as Salvador Perez’s solo homer got the Royals on the board then another solo shot from Emmanuel Rivera tied the score in the fifth.

Perez’s second homer of the game and a solo blast from Andrew Benintendi in the sixth off Davies gave Kansas City the lead for good. Pinch hitter Cam Gallagher’s solo homer in the ninth finished off the scoring as the Cubs’ recent momentum was halted after two games.