CHICAGO — The owners of the Chicago Cubs will not be entering the English Premier League after all.

On Friday morning, a group that included the Ricketts Family decided to pull their bid to buy the famed Chelsea Football Club after pursuing the purchase late this winter and early this spring.

The group also included Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert and hedge fund manager Ken Griffin, who owns Citadel LLC. The club is being sold by Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich, who was forced to give it up after sanctions by the UK over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

A bid to buy the club that included the Ricketts was proposed back in March.

“The Ricketts-Griffin-Gilbert Group has decided, after careful consideration, not to submit a final bid for Chelsea FC,” the group said in a statement given to the Associated Press. “In the process of finalizing their proposal, it became increasingly clear that certain issues could not be addressed given the unusual dynamics around the sales process. We have great admiration for Chelsea and its fans, and we wish the new owners well.”

The inclusion of the Ricketts in the bid for Chelsea drew the ire of club supporters over the last month due to questions about the family’s commitment to inclusion and diversity. In 2017, emails from family patriarch Joe Ricketts that contained racist comments and conspiracy theories surfaced, which caused many fans of the EPL club to resist their bid to purchase the franchise.

Protests were even held outside of Chelsea’s home stadium, Stamford Bridge, before their match with Brentford on April 2. In response, the Ricketts presented an eight-point plan to supporters on what they would do should they purchase the club, including a commitment to diversity and inclusion.

Along with that promise, they also pledged never to join a European Super League, which was nearly formed in 2021 but eventually shut down due to supporter backlash.

The Ricketts family has owned the Chicago Cubs since 2009, rebuilding the franchise and overseeing the team’s first World Series championship in 108 years in 2016. In recent years, however, the family has come under fire from fans for not spending more to continue the Cubs’ championship window.