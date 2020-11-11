Rick Renteria gets 2nd in AL, David Ross 3rd in NL Manager of the Year voting

CHICAGO – An appearance by both teams in the 2020 Major League Baseball’s postseason this October earned the men who led them there a shot at a big award in November.

Cubs skipper David Ross and Rick Renteria, the leader of the White Sox during the 60-game season, each were named finalists for Manager of the Year in their respective league.

Unfortunately, neither one of them was able to come home with the award when it was announced by the BBWAA on Tuesday.

Don Mattingly is your NL Manager of the Year for 2020. 👏 pic.twitter.com/IlWGWJcUiS — MLB (@MLB) November 10, 2020

Marlins manager Don Mattingly beat out Ross along with Padres manager Jayce Tingler for the honor for the National League. The first-year leader would finish third, getting 14 votes for that place while getting two for second and one for first.

Kevin Cash is the 2020 AL Manager of the Year. 👏 pic.twitter.com/JYIEq8HZ3i — MLB (@MLB) November 10, 2020

Rays manager Kevin Cash won the honor for the American League, with Renteria being named the runner-up and Charlie Montoyo of the Blue Jays finishing third. Renteria, finished with nine second and third place votes with five placing him first among the AL skippers.

Of course, this is bittersweet for the manager, who was fired by the club on October 12th after four seasons. This came after Renteria led the White Sox to their first playoff appearance in 12 years with a 35-25 record.

They would go onto lose to the Oakland Athletics in the AL Wild Card Series in three games.

Ross led the Cubs to their first NL Central title since 2017 as he helped the club to a 34-26 record in his maiden season as manager. Like the White Sox, the Cubs’ playoff run was short, as they were swept by the Marlins at Wrigley Field.