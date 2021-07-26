Reports: Cubs trading reliever Andrew Chafin to Oakland; pending medical evaluations

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 26: Andrew Chafin #39 of the Chicago Cubs pitches in the seventh inning against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on April 26, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

CHICAGO — Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Andrew Chafin has been traded to the Oakland Athletics pending medical evaluations, reports say.

Chafin deal to A’s is subject to medicals. @Feinsand 1st said there was a deal for him — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 27, 2021

Chafin has been one of the best left-handed relievers in baseball this year, producing a career-best 2.06 ERA this year with a minuscule 0.84 WHIP.

He was traded on the trade deadline last August during the shortened season in exchange for Ronny Simon.

According to Ken Rosenthal, one of the players coming to Chicago is 26-year-old outfielder Greg Deichmann. He is the ninth-best prospect in the A’s minor league system and currently is posting a .881 OPS in Triple A, significantly up from .675 in 2019.

A former 2017 second round pick out of LSU, Deichmann projects as a power-hitting corner outfielder, according to MLB.com.

Triple A outfielder Greg Deichmann one of two players Cubs are acquiring for left-hander Andrew Chafin, sources tell @TheAthletic. Deichmann, a second-round pick in 2017, is batting .300 with an .881 OPS for Las Vegas. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 27, 2021

Chafin, 31, has become a fan favorite for his antics on social media. Prior to the start of the season, he asked Cubs fans where to buy an “old beater” to drive around the city. Chafin ended up with a Firebird.

The club started their expected teardown on July 15 by trading outfielder Joc Pederson to Atlanta in exchange for Bryce Ball.

The trade deadline is Friday. Members of the team’s world series core, like Bryant, Rizzo and Baez, have been rumored on the trading block. It’s expected the biggest return could come from closer Craig Kimbrel, who is arguably the best relief pitcher in all of baseball.