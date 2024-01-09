CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs have come to a tentative agreement on a deal to sign Japanese left-handed pitcher Shota Imanaga, according to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale.

Nightengale reported that Imanaga will arrive in Chicago Thursday to undergo a physical before the deal becomes official.

According to MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand, Imanaga is expected to command a contract valued around five years/$75 million, although further details surrounding Imanaga’s agreement with the Cubs have yet to be released at this time.

Imanaga posted a 7-5 record with a 2.66 ERA, 188 strikeouts and 24 walks across 159 innings pitched last year for the Yokohama Bay Stars in Japan’s highest profession baseball league, Nippon Professional Baseball, or NPB.

He has a NPB career record of 64-50 with a 3.18 ERA, an average of 9.2 strikeouts-per-nine-innings, and a 3.65 strikeout-to-walk ratio.