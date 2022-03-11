Reports: Cubs sign shortstop Andrelton Simmons

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – SEPTEMBER 28: Andrelton Simmons #9 of the Minnesota Twins throws the ball to first base to get out Jeimer Candelario of the Detroit Tigers in the second inning of the game at Target Field on September 28, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Twins defeated the Tigers 3-2. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – When Major League Baseball free agency officially opened after the ratification of a new collective bargaining agreement, many Cubs fans wanted to see the team sign a particular shortstop.

The club reportedly did that on Friday afternoon, but it’s not Carlos Correa who is joining the organization.

Per multiple reports, the Cubs are signing shortstop Andrelton Simmons to a one-year contract for the 2022 season. The club has yet to confirm the move as players started arriving at spring training on Friday after the end of the 99-day lockout.

He’ll provide the team depth in the infield for this upcoming season as the club continues to reshape themselves after trading a number of core players at the 2021 MLB trade deadline in July.

Simmons is a ten-year veteran of the MLB, spending four years with the Braves, five years with the Angels, and the 2021 season with the Twins. He’s known best for his strong defense at shortstop, having won four Gold Gloves in his career, most recently in 2018 in Los Angeles.

During his ten seasons, Simmons has a .981 fielding percentage, including a .976 in 126 starts at shortstop in 2021 in Minnesota.

At the plate, the shortstop is a career .265/.313/.369 hitter with 70 homers and 437 RBI, but Simmons struggled at the plate this season. He batted .223/.283/.274 with three home runs and 31 RBI in 451 plate appearances.