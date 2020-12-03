Reports: Cubs not offering 2021 contracts to Kyle Schwarber and Albert Almora

Kyle Schwarber #12 of the Chicago Cubs is congratulated by Albert Almora Jr. #5 following his solo home run during the sixth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Wrigley Field on July 14, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images)

CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs decided to not offer 2021 contracts to Kyle Schwarber and Albert Almora, according to multiple reports.

Cubs nontender Schwarber and Almora — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 3, 2020

The Cubs haven't announced it officially yet, but per a source, Kyle Schwarber has been informed he won't be tendered a contract for 2021. He's a free agent after 6 years with the team. Was set to make in the neighborhood of 8+ mil in arb. — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) December 3, 2020

Faced with a 7 p.m. non-tender deadline Wednesday and coming off a season hampered by the virus, Jed Hoyer and company have decided to move on from the former no. 4 overall pick. He was arbitration eligible and estimated to make around $8 million in 2021.

Reports indicate the Cubs could try to bring Schwarber back.

Schwarber could fit others as well, especially with DH on the horizon. Indians could be a fit. So could Yanks (with short porch, need for lefties). But don’t rule out a return. Cubs love him on team. https://t.co/ffVU63D73p — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 3, 2020

Schwarber, who batted .188 in a short 60-game season, has been a fan favorite since being called up in 2015. In April of 2016, he collided with Dexter Fowler in Arizona and tore his ACL.

Miraculously, Schwarber was able to return in the World Series, hitting .412. Despite all his home runs, his biggest contribution was getting a single to start the game-winning top of the 10th in Game 7.

The man who pinch ran for him, and had arguably one of the most “heads up” tag-ups in baseball history, Albert Almora, was also not tendered a contract. The first draft pick of the Epstein era was never able to turn a corner offensively, but had several “web gems” over the years.

Schwarber, who had a career .816 OPS with Chicago, is likely to get attention from American League teams who may try to fill a DH hole. Despite his worst offensive season in 2020, Schwarber hit 38 home runs and 92 RBIs in 2019.

Reports indicate that the Cubs will tender Kris Bryant a 2021 deal, but details haven’t been announced yet. Bryant, who was responsible for moving Almora over to second with a deep fly ball in Game 7, has been recently linked to the Nationals. It’s highly speculated that the Cubs will move on from at least one big member of the core, with Bryant getting most of the attention.

Here’s some of the best moments from Schwarber and Almora over the years.

Schwarber launches ball into Allegheny off Pirates’ Gerrit Cole in 2015 Wild Card game

Collection of amazing catches by Almora

Schwarber hits ball on top of right field scoreboard during Cubs-Cardinals 2016 Division Series

Almora tags up to get into scoring position in Game 7