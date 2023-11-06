CHICAGO — Longtime Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell will be heading down I-94 to take over the reigns of the Chicago Cubs from David Ross.

Counsell, 53, has managed the Brewers since 2015. MLB insider Ken Rosenthal reported that he will sign a five-year deal worth more than $40 million — which makes Counsell the highest-paid manager in MLB history.

MLB insider Jeff Passan pointed out that Counsell’s deal, which eclipses the yearly salary Joe Torre received from the Yankees, is “industry-shaking.”

Toward the end of October, Counsell was granted permission by the Brewers to interview for multiple teams — with many connecting him to the Mets. New York hired Yankees bench coach Carlos Mendoza Monday morning and MLB insiders then said Counsell is expected to be hired by a team with a current manager.

David Ross was hired in late 2019 after World Series champion Joe Maddon was not brought back following a division collapse to the Cardinals.

The Notre Dame graduate, who was born in South Bend and grew up in southeast Wisconsin, was 707-625 in nine seasons with the Brewers.

Ross, a 2016 World Series champion affectionately known as “Grandpa Rossy,” was 264-284 in four seasons on the North Side. He won a division championship in his first pandemic-shortened 2020 season, but was knocked out by Miami in the Wild Card.

The 46-year-old signed a contract extension last year through the 2024 season with an option for 2025.

Ross was an ESPN analyst prior to taking over for Maddon.

The Cubs’ 2023 season surprised some with the North Siders being in the mix for the playoffs until the final week. Jed Hoyer and company decided to “buy” at the deadline with third basemen Jeimer Candelario and reliever Jose Cuas, but the bullpen likely needed more help.

Counsell will head into 2024 with one of the best defenses in all of baseball. On Sunday, shortstop Dansby Swanson, second basemen Nico Hoerner and left fielder Ian Happ all won N.L. Gold Glove awards.