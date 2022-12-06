CHICAGO — Former National League MVP Cody Bellinger has signed a one-year/$17.5 million deal with the Chicago Cubs, according to multiple reports.

According to his agent Scott Boras, the left-handed hitting outfielder was seeking a one year ‘prove it’ deal so he could go back out on the market during the 2023-24 offseason and secure a longer-term contract.

Bellinger hit .210 with 19 home runs and 68 RBIs last season, as the 2019 NL MVP struggled through mechanical changes made to his batting stance.

Bellinger struck out at a career high rate of 27.3% in 2022, while also walking at a career low rate of 6.9% (comparatively during his MVP season, Bellinger struck out 16.3% of his plate appearances while also walking 14.4% of the time).

The Chicago Cubs open up the 2023 MLB season at home against the Milwaukee brewers on March 30.