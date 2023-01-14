CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs have added another power hitting bat to their lineup.

According to ESPN’s Jesse Rogers, Outfielder, first baseman and designated hitter Trey Mancini, 30, has agreed to a 2-year deal with the Chicago Cubs.

Mancini, a Notre Dame Baseball alum, played five-plus seasons for the Baltimore Orioles before being traded away to the Houston Astros before the trade deadline back in August, helping the Astros win the 2022 World Series.

From 2017 to 2021 with the Orioles, Mancini averaged 28 home runs a year, which also included an American League Comeback Player of the Year award after Mancini returned to Baltimore in 2021 following a battle where he overcame stage 3 colon cancer.

Mancini marks the eighth addition made to the Cubs’ roster this offseason, joining SS Dansby Swanson (7 yrs, $177 million), SP Jameson Taillon (4 yrs, $68 million), SP Drew Smyly (2 yrs, $19 million), OF Cody Bellinger (1 yr, $17.5 million), C Tucker Barnhart (2 yrs, $6.5 million), 1B Eric Hosmer (1 yr, $720,000) and RP Brad Boxberger (1 yr, $2.8 million).