Report: Jake Arrieta, Cubs agree to 1-year deal

CHICAGO, IL – OCTOBER 18: Jake Arrieta #49 of the Chicago Cubs pitches in the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers game four of the National League Championship Series at Wrigley Field on October 18, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – The Cubs and Jake Arrieta have reportedly reunited on a one-year deal.

The 2015 Cy Young Award winner and 2016 World Series champ had higher offers elsewhere, but decided to come back to the North Side, per MLB Insider Jon Heyman.

Arrieta had higher offers elsewhere but loved the idea of a reunion with the Cubs, and pursued it https://t.co/o08s3iYNQC — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) February 13, 2021

Writers previously mentioned that the Cubs would be “priced out” after Arrieta performed well recently at a workout in Austin, Texas. Longtime Cubs beat writer Gordon Wittmeyer reports Arrieta’s deal is in the neighborhood of $6.5 to $7 million.

After signing a 3-year, $75 million deal with the Phillies following the 2017 season, the Cubs hope a homecoming could produce a return to form for the beloved pitcher.

Arrieta’s ERA rose each year in Philadelphia; posting a 5.08 ERA with a 4-4 record last year.

Being the product of one of the best returns in Cubs’ trade history, Arrieta quickly found his stuff during his rise with Chicago.

It cultivated with one of the best seasons by a pitcher in MLB history and the best second-half ERA (.75) ever. He went 22-6 with a 1.77 ERA to win the NL Cy Young Award.