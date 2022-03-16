DENVER – At one point, he was one of the faces of a proud era of Chicago Cubs’ baseball, helping the team to their first World Series championship in 108 years.

But Kris Bryant wasn’t safe from the team’s purge at the deadline in 2021 as he was traded to the Giants for their run at a championship. While some might have hoped for a reunion between the Cubs and the four-time All-Star, the door was shut on Wednesday afternoon.

Per numerous reports, the first from Jon Heyman of MLB Network, Bryant will be signing a seven-year, $182 million contract with the Colorado Rockies. The club has yet to confirm the move.

A first round draft pick of the Cubs in 2013 (2nd Overall), Bryant spent his first six-and-a-half seasons with the team, making All-Star appearances in 2015, 2016. 2019, and 2021 while winning the National League MVP in 2016. That season, he helped the Cubs beat Cleveland in the World Series for their first championship since 1908.

Unable to come to an agreement on a long-term contract and facing the prospect of not being able to re-sign him after the season, the Cubs deal Bryant to San Francisco in July of 2021 for two prospects: Outfielder Alexander Canario and pitcher Caleb Kilian.

Bryant helped the Giants to a National League West division title, but the team lost in the Division Series in five games to the Dodgers.