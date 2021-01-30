Report: Cubs, starting pitcher Trevor Williams agree to a one-year deal

PITTSBURGH, PA – SEPTEMBER 18: Trevor Williams #34 of the Pittsburgh Pirates in action during the game against the St. Louis Cardinals at PNC Park on September 18, 2020 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – Finding starters has become a priority for the Cubs since they decided not to bring back Jon Lester and then traded away Yu Darvish over the past few months.

On Saturday, the team has reportedly brought in a starter they hope can find his way again and provide stability in the rotation.

Source: Former Pirates starter Trevor Williams has agreed to a major league deal with the Cubs, pending physical. Had offers from multiple teams, deal will likely include some deferred money. — Evan Altman (@DEvanAltman) January 30, 2021

Per numerous reports, the first from Evan Altman from Cubs Insider, the Cubs and Trevor Williams have agreed to a one-year deal worth $2.5 million dollars. The club has yet to confirm the move.

Williams comes to Chicago after five seasons with the Pirates where he was 31-37 with a 4.43 ERA with 416 strikeouts compared to 177 walks. He was 14-10 in 2018 with a 3.11 ERA in his best season in the big leagues, but it’s been a struggle for the pitcher since then.

In 2019 his ERA went up to 5.38 then went to 6.18 in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season while also allowing 15 homers.

Now in Chicago, Williams will try to work into a rotation that brings back just two full time starters from last year: Kyle Hendricks and Alec Mills. Lester and Tyler Chatwood departed in free agency while Darvish went to the Padres along with Victor Caratini.

That trade brought starter Zach Davies into the fold with Adbert Alzolay likely getting his shot to earn a full time spot in the rotation. Kohl Stewart, who was signed this week, figures to compete to start as well along with Williams.