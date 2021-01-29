Report: Cubs will sign Joc Pederson to a one-year contract

ARLINGTON, TX – OCTOBER 25: Joc Pederson #31 of the Los Angeles Dodgers hits a solo home run in the second inning during Game 5 of the 2020 World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Tampa Bay Rays at Globe Life Field on Sunday, October 25, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Alex Trautwig/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

CHICAGO – It’s been an offseason of goodbyes for the Cubs, but they reportedly are saying hello to a new outfielder as the 2021 campaign approaches.

Free-agent outfielder Joc Pederson in agreement with Cubs, pending physical, sources tell @TheAthletic. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) January 29, 2021

Per numerous reports, first from Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Cubs are signing Joc Pederson to a one-year, $7 million deal. The club has yet to confirm the move.

The outfielder made his major league debut with the Dodgers in 2014 and has been with that club the entire time. In his first full season in Los Angeles in 2015, he was named an MLB All-Star as he hit 20 homers at the break.

Pederson has been a regular in the Dodgers’ lineup since and has posted a slash line of .230/.336/.470 with 130 homers and 303 RBI in 748 career games. He’s also been a contributor to the team during six postseason runs that included a World Series title this past October.

In 64 postseason games, Pederson has nine homers and 20 RBI with a slash line of .272/.349/.503, and this past October hit .400 in a World Series win over Tampa Bay.

In his first year with the Cubs, Pederson figures to slide into the lineup in left or centerfield. Last year’s left field Kyle Schwarber wasn’t tendered a contract by the Cubs and has since signed with the Washington Nationals.